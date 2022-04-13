Proactive news headlines including Xigem, Western Magnesium, Silverton Metals, Railtown AI Technologies, Cabral Gold and American Battery Technology

New York , April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Xigem says Cylix Data Corporation provides an innovative resource for fraud mitigation click here
- SPYR Technologies says Applied Magix subsidiary considers entering MVNO business click here
- Western Magnesium hires independent valuation firm to assess company, its intellectual property (IP), systems and market potential click here
- VanadiumCorp Resources announces completion of share consolidation click here
- American Battery Technology hires former Tesla member Mark McDaniel as senior staff analytical chemist click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food says six of its products nominated as finalists for national food awards click here
- Pathfinder closes on property deal to expand its RV resort in Agassiz, British Columbia click here
- Gevo hails President Biden's executive actions supporting sustainable aviation fuel click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises says Labyrinth Resources is seeing positive results from initial drilling at the Labyrinth project in Quebec click here
- Railtown AI Technologies broadens offering with launch of Root Cause Discovery for Javascript click here
- Kootenay Silver says Cervantes drilling campaign has revealed broad gold mineralization at the California target click here
- CleanSpark among Top 50 fastest-growing companies, according to the FT click here
- Electric Royalties updates on 1Q activities from operating partners across its battery metals portfolio click here
- Vicinity Motor secures US Midwest distribution deal with Hoekstra Transportation, including an initial order for eight vehicles click here
- Silverton Metals hits high-grade silver at its Peñasco Quemado project in Mexico click here
- i-80 Gold closes US$135M gold prepay and silver purchase and sale package with Orion Mine Finance click here
- Real Luck Group announces partnership with Microgaming at ICE 2022 to enhance Luckbox online casino click here
- Star Royalties looking to continue momentum into 2022 as it posts full year financial results click here
- SoLVBL Solutions enters product design agreement with KRFTWRK Inc click here
- Canntab Therapeutics appoints Hamish Sutherland as strategic business consultant click here
- Lucky Minerals says assay results for trench T-21 at Fortuna property shows 5.24 g/t gold across 14 metres click here
- Hawkmoon receives all required drilling and trenching permits for Wilson gold project in Quebec click here
- Braxia Scientific reaches agreements to settle class actions in US and Canada pending court approval click here
- Cabral Gold reports more encouraging drill results from Brazil project, this time from Central deposit click here
- Lifeist Wellness Inc's US subsidiary Mikra engages two Olympic medallists as brand ambassadors click here
- Fidelity Minerals closes oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of C$992,500 click here
- CULT Food Science invests in leading cultivated meat company MeaTech 3D Ltd click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: M&ANewsContractsManagementPress Releases