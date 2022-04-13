The Role of the Authentic Female Leader Fostering Inclusivity in a Hybrid World Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 27

WESTPORT, Conn., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 27. HMG Strategy's highly interactive events bring together the world's most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will bring together the top female technology leaders from around the world who will share their recommendations for making hybrid work environments more inclusive and equitable for employees. Global female tech executives will also discuss their hard-fought lessons scaling the ladder of success in a male-centric C-suite.

"Female technology leaders have a unique and compelling perspective on fostering cultural change, along with the importance of making hybrid work environments more inclusive and equitable for all employees," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. "Our Global Women in Technology Summits place a unique lens on the challenges and opportunities facing female technology leaders in their roles in both the C-suite and in leading across the organization along with orchestrating change across the enterprise."

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Diane K. Adams , Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr

, Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Dora Boussias , Transformational Leader, Data Strategy & Architecture, Stryker

, Transformational Leader, Data Strategy & Architecture, Stryker Cindy Finkelman , Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC

, Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC Mamar Gelaye , VP – Ops Tech IT, Amazon

, VP – Ops Tech IT, Amazon Karen Gibson , SVP – Digital Health, Quidel

, SVP – Digital Health, Quidel Daphne Jones , Board Member; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

, Board Member; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Lori Lagares , VP of Customer Success, Nexthink

, VP of Customer Success, Nexthink Lesley Ma , CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

, CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Alexa Raad , Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer, HUMAN Security

, Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer, HUMAN Security Sabina Schneider , Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant Rhonda Vetere , EVP & CIO, Herbalife

, EVP & CIO, Herbalife Cindy Warner , Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation

, Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Kelley Watson , Director, Workplace Solutions, Southern Company

, Director, Workplace Solutions, Southern Company Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, SnapLogic, Sprinklr, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on April 21 at Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, CA.

The 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will bring together the top minds and innovative leaders from Silicon Valley to explore effective techniques used by technology and innovation executives to foster creativity between their teams to help accelerate the 21st century business.

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai Shaun Braun , SVP of Digital Transformation, 3M

, SVP of Digital Transformation, 3M Andrew Bray , Vice President, Head of Information Systems Division, Renesas Electronics

, Vice President, Head of Information Systems Division, Renesas Electronics Steve Caliger , Managing Partner, The Loring Group

, Managing Partner, The Loring Group Paul Chapman , VP, CISO, Cisco

, VP, CISO, Cisco Ekta Chopra , Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty

, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty Stuart Evans , Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab Patty Hatter , Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks

, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks Rohit Jain , Senior Management – IT, Upwork

, Senior Management – IT, Upwork Mike Josephson , Manager, Solution Architecture, OutSystems

, Manager, Solution Architecture, OutSystems Sineesh Keshav , CTO & CIO, Prologis

, CTO & CIO, Prologis Zoe Koven , VP, Customer Advocacy, Zendesk

, VP, Customer Advocacy, Zendesk Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Ralph Loura , SVP & CIO, Lumentum

, SVP & CIO, Lumentum Jeff Miller , CIO, Quantinuum

, CIO, Quantinuum Michael Nixon , VP of Product Marketing, SnapLogic

, VP of Product Marketing, SnapLogic Gautham Pallapa , Senior Executives Advisor, VMware, Inc.

, Senior Executives Advisor, VMware, Inc. Rusty Patel , SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, SVP & CIO, Tenneco Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Sahaar Rezaie , Executive Director, Genesys Works

, Executive Director, Genesys Works Trevor Schulze , CIO, Alteryx

, CIO, Alteryx Piyoush Sharma , Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora

, Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

, CEO, Aisera Josh Tamayo-Sarver , VP Innovation, Inflect Health

, VP Innovation, Inflect Health Hugo Vliegen , VP, Product Management, Aryaka

, VP, Product Management, Aryaka Sandeepa Wijesekara , CTO, Home Care Assistance

, CTO, Home Care Assistance Tony Young, CIO, Sophos



Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Moveworks, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, SnapLogic, Sprinklr, Strata, Synopsis, Tonkean, Upwork, Zendesk, Zoom, and Zscaler.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

