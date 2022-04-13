Lumos Controls now offers DLC Qualified Products for Network Lighting Controls

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Controls, the smart lighting control ecosystem from WiSilica, announced that its wireless lighting control system is now listed on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Qualified Products List (QPL) under the category of Networked Lighting Control (NLC) Systems. The listed products will help building owners to qualify for energy conservation incentive programs and rebates by utility companies. It also serves as a tool for architects, engineers, and contractors to evaluate and compare control systems for their projects and programs.



Lumos Controls, built on a smart IoT platform, uniquely combines lighting controllers, sensors, switches, gateways, lighting control apps, reports, and an analytics suite to create a complete lighting control ecosystem. Our advanced lighting control ecosystem is an end-to-end solution designed to support customers at every stage, starting from unlocking the potential of wireless controls to helping them meet carbon neutrality commitments.

The DLC listing further strengthens Lumos Controls' commitment towards simplifying wireless lighting controls, ensuring energy-saving code compliance, and improving occupant experience by making lighting more adaptive and human-centric in the commercial and industrial environments.

For more information, please visit the Lumos Controls solutions page

"Securing DLC qualification is a significant milestone. We are excited about the energy saving benefits that opens up for our customers with DLC NLC5 qualification," said Vivek Pramod, Senior Vice President & GM – Smart Controls. "Besides validation of simplicity and versatility of our wireless lighting control features, it is a true testament to our high standards of cyber security," he added.

For more information on DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List, visit https://qpl.designlights.org/networked-lighting-controls

About Lumos Controls

Lumos Controls is a smart controls solution from WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider. Built on an IoT platform (ARIXA), this solution features the most advanced lighting control devices, intuitive interfaces, and versatile edge/cloud computing that are brought together to build an intelligent lighting network that's future-ready for smart enterprises. Lumos Controls is on a mission to unlock the extraordinary potential of light and give lighting controls a life of its own and beyond.

Media Contact:

Gokul Ravindran

WiSilica Inc.

23282 Mill Creek Dr #340,

Laguna Hills,

CA 92653, USA

pr@wisilica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28cf2f07-f08e-4002-a948-8c95a1ed738d