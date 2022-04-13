COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION SERVICES OF INDIANA COORDINATES TOY DRIVE TO SUPPORT LOCAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Carmel, IN, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa® company, recently coordinated an employee toy drive to support local hospital auxiliary, Riley Cheer Guild, a non-profit, volunteer auxiliary with nearly 100 years' experience providing comfort and cheer to the patients of Riley Children's Health and IU Health.
The team at the CASI collected board games, coloring books, dolls, toy cars, Play-Doh, and other children's toys for the Guild. The CASI team's donation will support the Riley Cheer Guild's Toy Room, where more than 9,000 toys are given to hospital patients each month.
"Fostering a sense of community doesn't just apply to our direct client associations. For Community Association Services of Indiana, it means making a positive difference in the lives of everyone who calls the greater Indiana area home," stated Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana president. "We were proud to support the Riley Cheer Guild in their mission to enhance the hospital experience of young patients at Riley Children's Health and IU Health."
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
