ATTO Technology Presents End-to-End Media Workflow Connectivity Solutions at NAB 2022

AMHERST, N.Y., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments will demonstrate at NAB Show 2022 how the ATTO Technology product ecosystem fully optimizes media production workflows.



An exhibit of their extensive line of network and storage connectivity products will be at booth N4814 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 23 - 27, 2022.

ATTO storage and network connectivity solutions are designed to improve the user experience throughout the entire media production cycle. Ingest, editing, management, distribution and archiving all benefit from proprietary ATTO Advanced Data Streaming™ controlled latency and data acceleration technology, exclusive intelligent management applications and robust, thoughtful hardware design.

"Without ATTO HBAs or SmartNICs powering storage and network connectivity, you are simply not getting the performance you should be from your production environment," said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. "As productions' image fidelity and asset complexity increases, as time and resources shrink, and as the competitive landscape grows for everyone, a performance edge is everything."

Fast and reliable backup and archive solutions are becoming more desirable as file sizes grow and as more companies re-evaluate their reliance on cloud-based services. ATTO XstreamCORE™ ET 8200 intelligent bridges are the centerpiece of flexible, cost-effective backup and archive solutions designed specifically for media.

Additionally, ATTO will introduce a new product: ATTO ExpressNVM™ S48F Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters, the first of a new product family based on the NVMe interface specification.

Finally, ATTO will highlight the power and utility of ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software for Ethernet storage networks. ATTO 360 features one-click tuning profiles made specifically for media workflows, ensuring maximum storage connectivity performance. ATTO 360 is free and fully functional with ATTO Ethernet products. The release of ATTO 360 v4 will add support for older ATTO 10GbE FastFrame™ and ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ products, expanding the impact and performance of an ATTO product ecosystem.

For a complete list of our NAB partners stop by the ATTO booth in the North Hall, N4814, or visit www.atto.com/nab. Follow us on Twitter @ATTOTechnology for updates throughout the show.

Appointments with ATTO at NAB 2022 can be set up now using the contact form on atto.com/tradeshow/NAB-2022

Get a free Exhibits Pass with code LV82849! Register at https://nabshow.com/2022/

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

rroot@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353