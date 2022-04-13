Mystery Far East Geisha NFT launches token $MFEG in Citrabi.com

New York, NY, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.
Recently, Mystery Far East Geisha NFT drops MFEG tokens to its NFT holders and listed them in Citrabi.com. Members of Mystery Far East Geisha NFT series announced their own cryptocurrency MFEG. Users who don't have Mystery Far East Geisha NFT can participate in the sale of MFEG in Citrabi.com.
MFEG Background
MFEG was released by a collective called Mystery Far East Geisha DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, the company adopted MFEG as its "primary token for the Mysterverse Club ecosystem. Users can spend MFEG Tokens to buy Mysterverse Club exclusive merchandise. The MFEG Tokens will have a lot of utilities - One of the most important ones is being able to use in our DAO, DAO provides all the token holders with an opportunity to take part in voting on important decisions regarding the project. This is very important to provide a decentralised experience.
The MFEG's Burning
As mentioned in the MFEG whitepaper, every quarter, developers use 20% of its profits to buy back and burn MFEG, destroying them completely.
MFEG will be burnt until it buys back and destroys 100 million MFEG coins – 50% of the total supply. The practice ensures that the supply of MFEG remains finite, making it scarce and more valuable.
Where to get MFEG?
The Mystery Far East Geisha are NFT that lives on the Ethereum blockchain, it can be purchased on OpenSea. The MFEG token has been launched as an initial coin offering (ICO), it can be purchased on Citrabi.com. It is expected to be traded on every crypto platforms for the coming future.
Media Contact
Media contact
Contact: Chris Adams
Company Name: Mystery Far East Geisha NFT
Website: http://geisha.uigreat.com/
Email: cs@geisha.uigreat.com
Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.