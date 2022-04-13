Results of Stellantis' 2022 Annual General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, April 13, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis") announced today that all resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held virtually today and broadcast live via Stellantis' website were adopted, including the proposal to approve a EUR 3.3 billion dividend distribution on common shares.

The proposed distribution entails a payment to the holders of common shares of EUR 1.04 per outstanding common share. Shareholders holding common shares traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank as of today. The distribution will be paid out from the profits shown in the 2021 Annual Accounts. The expected calendar for the common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Mercato Telematico Azionario and Euronext France will be as follows: (i) ex-date April 19, 2022, (ii) record date April 20, 2022, and (iii) payment date April 29, 2021.

The Company takes note of the feedback resulting from the advisory vote on the Remuneration Report in accordance with Dutch regulation on AGMs, which was in favor for 47.9% and against for 52.1% and will explain in the 2022 Remuneration Report how this vote has been taken into account.

Details of the resolutions submitted to the AGM are available on the Company's corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

