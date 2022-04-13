Rackspace Technology Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology RXT, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Rackspace Technology joins the MISA ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers by demonstrating global delivery capabilities and integration of the Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security managed services into Microsoft's suite of cloud-native security services and hybrid cloud technologies – helping businesses around the world better defend against increasing threats.
For over 18 years, Rackspace Technology and Microsoft have cultivated a global relationship focused on helping businesses make the most of Microsoft technologies. Rackspace Technology is a Gold Security Partner and has become a trusted advisor to organizations, helping them develop strategic security plans by leveraging the organization's deep bench of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security experts. The Rackspace Technology services include providing visibility into immediate threats and vulnerabilities across Microsoft Azure, on-premises, and in multicloud environments, improving security postures for the long term through managed security services like XDR leveraging Microsoft Sentinel, and conducting remediation in Microsoft Azure and hybrid cloud environments.
"The cloud is agile, flexible, and scales quickly. To be effective, security solutions must do the same," said Gary Alterson, Vice President, Security Solutions at Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Technology has a strong security relationship with Microsoft, providing customers Azure cloud-native security tooling paired with expert architecture and engineering services. Together, we help customers transform their businesses into secure, compliant-by-design, Azure native ecosystems."
Through Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security, organizations gain access to a pod of certified security experts to assess, architect, implement, engineer, monitor, manage, and respond to complex challenges. Through the Rackspace Technology collaboration with Microsoft, customers can:
- Supplement and up-level team skills, with on-demand access to dedicated engineering resources, hands-on management of Azure environments, and scalability.
- Alleviate the complexity of security and compliance in Azure environments with consultative services.
- Modernize approaches to security with expert deployment and management of the right security technologies for each Azure environment.
- Expertly manage the security needs of businesses by identifying ongoing threats and vulnerabilities and reducing the attack surface.
- Design and build cloud security controls to address compliance mandates, such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and more.
- Improve their cloud security posture by better understanding cloud threats and vulnerabilities.
- Achieve ongoing security innovation through Azure native security tools to meet business transformation objectives.
"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members, like Rackspace Technology, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."
Learn more about the Microsoft Hybrid Cloud Security Workshop delivered by Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security, for a customized threat and vulnerability analysis of your environment and learnings on how to build and operate a more robust cloud security ecosystem. Go here for additional information and to register for the Microsoft Hybrid Cloud Security Workshop.
"Being able to secure our cloud services is critical to running our businesses. As our company performance has grown significantly, merger & acquisition activity has also further complicated our cloud footprint. The Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security experts worked closely with our team to deliver the Microsoft Hybrid Cloud Security Workshop," said Andres Salaverria, Sr. Manager, Penske Logistics. "The Rackspace Technology delivery of this workshop was critical to validate the security of our cloud environments, evaluate and get ahead of potential vulnerabilities, help us standardize our security configurations across all of our Azure tenants, and to modernize our security strategy with Microsoft native security services."
For more information about Rackspace Technology security experts to architect, engineer, and manage your security solutions click here.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@Rackspace.com
