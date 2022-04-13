John O'Brien Named General Manager of WAVE3 in Louisville, Kentucky

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") GTN has named John O'Brien as the General Manager of WAVE3, the NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky (DMA 48).



For the past 14 years, John has served as General Manager of Gray's WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana. Before his move to South Bend, John was the General Sales Manager at Gray's WILX, the NBC affiliate in Lansing, Michigan. Over the years, he has held sales management positions at WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and WWMT in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

During his tenure at WNDU, the station expanded local news into new dayparts, collectively adding five and one-half hours of additional local news weekly. On multiple occasions, the Indiana Broadcasters Association has selected WNDU as its "Station of the Year." In 2020, the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation selected WNDU to receive its Service to Community Award for Medium Market Television for the station's series "Never Again: Prevent Bus Stop Tragedies," which culminated in a new state law designed to protect children at bus stops. The Foundation's Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters and selects local radio and television stations for their exemplary service to their communities.

John begins at WAVE on April 25th. He succeeds Ronna Corrente, who was promoted to Senior Vice President-Local Media last month.

