John O'Brien Named General Manager of WAVE3 in Louisville, Kentucky

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") GTN has named John O'Brien as the General Manager of WAVE3, the NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky (DMA 48).
For the past 14 years, John has served as General Manager of Gray's WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana. Before his move to South Bend, John was the General Sales Manager at Gray's WILX, the NBC affiliate in Lansing, Michigan. Over the years, he has held sales management positions at WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and WWMT in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
During his tenure at WNDU, the station expanded local news into new dayparts, collectively adding five and one-half hours of additional local news weekly. On multiple occasions, the Indiana Broadcasters Association has selected WNDU as its "Station of the Year." In 2020, the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation selected WNDU to receive its Service to Community Award for Medium Market Television for the station's series "Never Again: Prevent Bus Stop Tragedies," which culminated in a new state law designed to protect children at bus stops. The Foundation's Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters and selects local radio and television stations for their exemplary service to their communities.
John begins at WAVE on April 25th. He succeeds Ronna Corrente, who was promoted to Senior Vice President-Local Media last month.
About Gray:
Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.
# # #
Attachment
Gray Contacts: Website: www.gray.tv Bob Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333 Kevin P. Latek, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.