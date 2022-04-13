Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Exceed Worth of US$ 1.8 Trn by 2031: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value-added services (VAS) in mobiles have led to proliferation of promising revenue streams for telecom companies, and the service providers are garnering huge revenue gains on the back of the popularity of mobile commerce and mobile entertainment. The introduction of new service delivery models such as in mobile governance has extended the canvas for stakeholders in the mobile value added services (MVAS) market. The global market valuation is projected to advance at CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.
The rapidly increasing acceptance of mobile devices for infotainment and education delivery has accelerated the generation of profitable opportunities in the mobile value added services (MVAS) market. As smartphones become a key enabler of wide range of value-added services, the rapid pace of digitalization will also incentivize lucrative avenues for enterprises in order to attract their customers.
The adoption of cloud-based solutions and proliferating umber of internet-of-things (IoT) devices in developed nations has expanded commercialization avenues in the mobile value-added services (MVAS) market. Emerging economies and developing regions are witnessing growing numbers of consumers demanding VAS for infotainment and health. The emerging prospect of mobile health and wellness has also generated substantial profits for service providers in recent years.
Key Findings of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Study
- Focus on Quality of Services Expanding Avenues: Service providers in the mobile value added services (MVAS) market are striving to continuously increase the quality of services for various application areas. Strides made in mobile commerce have extended the canvas for several of them, thereby enriching the prospects of the mobile value added services (MVAS) market. With high-speed and reliable internet connections becoming available to populations at large in various developing and developed regions, the landscape of the mobile VAS market is expected to get enriched steadily during the forecast period.
- Continuous Strides in M-Education Pivot Massive Opportunities: Mobile education has made striking growth over the past few years. Rise in use of smartphones for meeting the needs of virtual training, online classrooms, and podcasts for learning has boosted the size of the mobile value added services (MVAS) market. Mobile education has made unprecedented adoption in millennials, thus enriching the growth potential, observed the analysts in an in-depth TMR study. The advent of 5G-ready internet services is likely to significantly extend the horizon for the mobile value added services (MVAS) market.
- OTT Content Providers Tapping into Enormous Revenue Potential: Over the years, over-the-top (OTT) contents especially related to entertainment have risen in consumption worldwide. The trend is expected to continue and will spur incredible revenue streams in the near future. Rapidly increasing subscription base of OTT platforms is expected to expand profitable avenues, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the mobile value added services (MVAS) market.
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market: Key Drivers
- Burgeoning number of unique mobile phone users around the world is a key driver for the evolution of mobile value added services (MVAS) market. Furthermore, the number of smartphones has also risen remarkably, thereby expanding the market avenue.
- Over-the-top (OTT) media service have been making rapid resurgence over the past few years. Mobile devices are become a reliable and inexpensive way of consuming OTT contents.
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
- During the forecast period, the authors of the TMR study has projected North America to hold a major share of the global mobile value added services (MVAS) market. Rapid uptake of innovative business models for VAS delivery and striking penetration of IoT devices have fueled the revenue prospects of the North America market.
- The Asia Pacific mobile value added services (MVAS) market is anticipated to attract massive investments by service providers with aim to tap into the massive latent revenue potential. Rise in demand for cloud-based VAS is expected to spur profit generation for firms in the regional market.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the mobile value added services (MVAS) market are Etisalat, Telefónica, S.A., Verizon Communications Inc., Telkom SA SOC Limited, China Mobile Ltd., Kongzhong Corp, Google LLC., Comverse Technology, Inc., Spice Digital Limited, AT&T Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, and Vodafone Group Plc.
Global Mobile Value Added Services Market: Segmentation
Mobile Value Added Services Market, by Service
- Mobile Infotainment
- Mobile Business (Enterprise)
- Mobile Commerce
- Mobile Health
- Mobile Education
- Others (Mobile Governance, Mobile Advertisement, etc.)
Mobile Value Added Services Market, by End-user
- Individual
- Enterprise
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Mobile Value Added Services Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
