Triller, Which Recently Announced a Go-Public Transaction With Nasdaq Listed SEAC, to Host Draft Party & Concert at SAHARA in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller's Thuzio today announced it would be hosting a Draft Party and Concert on April 28th from the legendary SAHARA Las Vegas at their recently renovated AZILO Ultra Pool & Lounge. The event will be headlined by Jordan Davis, who is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart with his single "Buy Dirt," featuring Luke Bryan. The Thuzio x Triller: Draft Party will be the ultimate destination for music and sports fans.
The concert will also include a performance by chart-topping country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny and a DJ set by Brian Dawe. Guests will enjoy live commentary and analysis on the Pro Football Draft by Host Joy Taylor of Fox Sports. VIP ticket holders will have the chance to meet Charles Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders Legend, in an exclusive VIP lounge with premium hospitality offerings, including an open bar featuring Intercept Wines and Woodson Whiskey.
Limited quantities of VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale at www.DraftPartyVegas.com.
Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC, in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed on 2.22.2022 by SeaChange SEAC.
About Triller
Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button, you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 350 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller is owned by TrillerNet. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.
About Thuzio
Thuzio, acquired by Triller in 2021, is a marketplace for premium events & entertainment. Trusted by more than 500 corporate clients, Thuzio helps businesses plan, book, and execute virtual and in-person experiences. Thuzio's national event series provides unrivaled access to sports icons and legends in invite-only premium hospitality settings across key major markets. Thuzio was founded in 2014 by Tiki Barber (NFL All-Pro), Mark Gerson (GLG), and Jared Augustine (Seamless/Grubhub).
About SAHARA Las Vegas
SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,613 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, AZILO Ultra Pool, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas and a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; famed Philadelphia sports bar Chickie's & Pete's; The Noodle Den from renowned Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin; CASBAR Lounge; Uno Más; Prendi; The Tangier; Zeffer's and, coming soon, James Beard award-winning Chef Shawn McClain's Balla. SAHARA Las Vegas is also proud to serve as home to MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas presented by Channing Tatum. SAHARA Las Vegas players can also enjoy the perks of an Infinity Rewards membership, a joint loyalty program between SAHARA and its sister property Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno, which gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards across both destinations. SAHARA Las Vegas is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council.
