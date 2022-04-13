TMG Selects Gencove's Low-pass Whole Genome Sequencing and Analysis Platform as Part of Major Genomic Research and Development Initiative

Gencove's cost-effective genome-wide sequencing and analysis will provide genomic insights for TMG's soybean program.



NEW YORK and CAMBÉ, Brazil, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencove, the leading low-pass whole genome sequencing (LP-WGS) company and Tropical Improvement & Genetics (TMG), Brazil's plant genomics company, today announced that TMG will be using Gencove's LP-WGS platform to study soybeans as part of research and development investment.

"Genomics is critical for diverse and sustainable plant and animal breeding, especially as the climate and consumer preferences change", said Joseph Pickrell, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Gencove. "We are excited to work with TMG as they continue to apply the most advanced genomic information to improve soybean crops in Brazil."

Acquiring genomic information is challenging. Whole Genome Sequencing, while complete, is costly and intensive. Microarrays are less expensive but only provide a tiny fraction of data hindering breakthrough discovery and predictive power.

Gencove developed software that enables any sequencing machine to execute fast and accurate low-pass whole genome sequencing. Then, the Gencove platform compares the low-pass sequencing data to a reference genome in a process called imputation. After imputation, Gencove performs analytics allowing the customer to get the insight to accelerate genomic progress.

"TMG was created by farmers and researchers with the objective of developing genetic solutions that deliver greater productivity and profitability.", said Francisco Soares, TMG's president. "Therefore, investments in the leading-edge and cost-effective genomic technologies are essential to continue growing together with Brazilian agribusiness."

Gencove's hardware-agnostic, cost-effective LP-WGS software platform is making genomic information more accessible and interpretable to companies, like TMG all over the world.

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove combines low-pass whole genome sequencing with a proprietary software-as-a-service computation layer. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective sequencing and analysis solution. As evidence of the platform's value, the company has hundreds of customers and the largest genomics service providers in the world partner with Gencove. For more information visit: www.gencove.com.

About TMG

Tropical Improvement and Genetics, a company that provides genetic solutions for cotton, soybeans, and corn, works to deliver innovation to the field, contributing to meet the world demand for grains and fibers in a sustainable way. In 2021, it completed 20 years of operations throughout Brazil. TMG's head office is located in Cambé (PR), and has units in the states of Mato Grosso, Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul, the main Brazilian producing regions with field trials and experiments. In the 2020/21 harvest, it achieved the leadership of the cotton market, according to the Spark BIP® Algodão survey. The company has commercial partnerships and technical cooperation with the main multinational companies in the segment. To learn more, visit www.tmg.agr.br

