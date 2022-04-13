Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2022 results and video conference
Luxembourg, April 13, 2022 – Millicom expects to announce its first quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.
Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on April 28, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 813 9817 2391:
US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.
For further information, please contact:
| Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com
| Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
