Increasing Safety Regulations in Oil & Gas Sector to Necessitate Installation of Rig Control Systems, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global rig control system market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 800 Mn in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 3.2% by value over the assessment period of 2022-2032.



The digital drilling control system (DDCS) portfolio creates an integrated control and information system, enhancing the safety & security in overall operations. The HMI (human machine interface) is interactive through the use of smooth hand controls and purposed data. HMI screen menus provide convenient access to content where parameters are easily adjustable to combine precision with concise activity-based information.

The system delivers several benefits in drilling and other operations, which includes local-to-remote operator control exchange, selectable number of pumps running, stroke per minute command, and feedback and synchronization of pumps to provide steady pressure and flow output.

Rig control systems account for considerable demand in offshore oil & gas fields. These systems provide ease to rig personnel for pulling up and pulling down rig handling and other operations associated with drilling. Rig control systems play a prominent role in improving safety in oil & gas fields.

As such, expanding exploration of unconventional reservoirs is likely unfold promising opportunities for rig control system manufacturers in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By rig type, offshore rigs are expected to remain the most attractive in the global rig control system market and surpass a valuation of US$ 655 Mn by 2032.

Oil & gas well drilling application is projected to account for the highest valuation of US$ 630 Mn by 2032.

On the basis of technology, the software segment is likely to grow 1.3X by value and create revenue worth US$ 745 Mn by 2032.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 311.8 Mn by 2032.

North America is set to gain 134 BPS from 2022 to 2032.

Utilization of rig control systems in offshore platforms is projected to surge 1.3X over the forecast period.

"Growth in safe and sustainable oil & gas drilling and mining activities to surge demand for rig control systems in the near future." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers are collaborating with oil & gas companies to establish a strong customer base. Service providers are creating ample of opportunities for strategic capital expansion. In addition to this, growing safety regulations in the oil & gas industry is projected to surge the deployment of rig control systems across prominent regions.

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes a GE Company, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Epiroc, Petrofac, Weatherford International, Stena Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Saipem, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), Nabors Industries, Transocean Ltd., KCA Deutag Alpha Limited, Valaris Limited, Lanzhou Lanshi Group Co., Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Rowan Offshore, Seadrill Limited, Noble Corporation, and Dolphin Drilling are some of the prominent manufacturers of rig control systems.

Key Segments of Rig Control System Industry Survey:

Rig Control System Market by Rig Type:

Onshore Rig Control Systems Drilling Rig Workover

Offshore Rig Control Systems Jack-ups Semi-submersible Drill-ships Others



Rig Control System Market by Technology:

Rig Control System Hardware

Rig Control System Software

Rig Control System Market by Application:

Rig Control Systems for Mining

Rig Control Systems for Oil & Gas Well Drilling

Rig Control Systems for Workover Operations

Others

Rig Control System Market by Region:

North America Rig Control System Market

Latin America Rig Control System Market

Europe Rig Control System Market

East Asia Rig Control System Market

South Asia & Oceania Rig Control System Market

MEA Rig Control System Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rig control system market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of basis of rig type (onshore (drilling rigs and workover rigs) and offshore (jack up rigs, semi-submersible, drill ships, and others), technology (hardware and software), and application (mining, oil & gas well drilling, workover operations, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia& Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

