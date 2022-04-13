Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of CDK, SAIL, SRRA, and TEN

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CDK Global, Inc. CDK

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CDK to Brookfield Business Partners for $54.87 in cash per share of CDK owned

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SAIL to Thoma Bravo for $62.25 in cash per share of SAIL owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Sierra Oncology, Inc. SRRA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SRRA to GlaxoSmithKline plc for $55.00 in cash per share of SRRA owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Tenneco Inc. TEN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TEN to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 in cash per share of TEN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: