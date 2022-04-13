Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of ATRS, HBP, OBNK, ZWS

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Antares Pharma, Inc. ATRS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATRS to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for $5.60 in cash per share of ATRS owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Huttig Building Products Inc. HBP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HBP wot Woodgrain Inc. for $10.70 in cash per share of HBP owned.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBNK

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OBNK and BT Holdings, Inc.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation ZWS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ZWS and Elkay Manufacturing Company.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

