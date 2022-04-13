Defense Logistics Agency Awards Fujifilm a Five-Year Contract to Provide Endoscopic Equipment, Technology and Training

Lexington, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 14, 2022 -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic and endosurgical solutions, has been awarded a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, to supply Fujifilm's innovative endoscopy solutions and equipment training to all hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers operated by the U.S. military as well as the Veteran's Health Administration, National Institutes of Health, Indian Health Service, and more.

"We are particularly honored to serve those who represent their nation so proudly in military and public service," said Taisuke Fujita, vice president, Endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "We are determined to deliver the most advanced technology to the medical teams at each of the institutions covered by this monumental agreement."

The awarded contract reflects Fujifilm's entire portfolio of endoscopic solutions, including their 700 Series standard, slim, treatment, and zoom colonoscopes, which enable gastroenterologists to adapt their technology based on their patient's anatomy and clinical need, as well as the ELUXEO Endoscopic Imaging, which delivers three visualization modes: Ultra-HD White Light Endoscopy, Blue Light Imaging (BLI) and Linked Color Imaging (LCI) to support improved detection and visualization during exams.

Fujita made special note of the importance of advanced endoscopic equipment in detecting and addressing colorectal cancer (CRC): "Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, the third most common diagnosed cancer among indigenous Americans, and the fourth most common diagnosed cancer among veterans. With our endoscopy portfolio, we hope to transform the speed and accuracy with which CRC is identified, addressed and managed at all federally-managed healthcare sites."

"This contract speaks to the confidence and level of trust that federal agencies have put in Fujifilm's high quality imaging technology," said Lou Cavallaro, National Director, Government Business, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "Today's announcement follows other significant 2021 multi-year federal awards, most notably a 4-Year Standardization Award to provide Fujifilm's innovative Persona C mobile fluoroscopy system for the U.S. Army and a 10-Year Standardization Award to provide Fujifilm's innovative Digital X-ray systems for the U.S. Naval Fleet."

To learn more about Fujifilm's endoscopy portfolio, visit http://www.fujifilmendoscopy.com/innovation

