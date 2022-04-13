Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. Reports Strong first Quarter Operations and Revenues

Boise, ID, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. XTRM the Company's Board of Directors provides this update to shareholders and the public.

The Company's first quarter has started strong as we have 11 new homes started in the quarter and 6 closed sales as well as 7 new homes pending under contract. Our average home prices are around $520,000 to $570,000. Our first and second quarters are typically a build up to closed homes in the third and fourth quarters. We are estimating, based on the current housing shortage, the lack of availability of inventory of houses, and being located in Boise, Idaho, one of the best real estate markets in the US, that this year closed sales will be around $20,000.000 in revenue.

Vinnie Angelos, CEO, stated: "A strong first quarter means we will have a great year in 2022. We are in one of the very best locations for real estate. We have many opportunities that will allow us to continued growth and success.

The Company's websites https://xtrm-northstar.com https://www.northstaridaho.com please follow us on Twitter @XTRMBio .

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.