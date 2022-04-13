Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. ("Live Oak") LOB today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call, dial (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 8584099.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 5, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 8584099.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. LOB is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.
Contacts:
William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO
Investor Relations
910.796.1645
Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592
