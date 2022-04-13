The Escape Game More Than Doubles YoY Revenue Growth, Gears Up for Eight Store Openings This Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Escape Game , a world-class experiential entertainment company, more than doubled revenue growth with 103% YoY growth. The company has 23 locations across the country and plans to grow its retail capacity by 35% this year with eight new locations opening. With 800 dedicated team members, TEG will serve its five-millionth guest through its unique gaming concepts including Team Building Hub. TEG recently opened its Easton Town Center store in Columbus, Ohio, and plans to open stores at American Dream in New Jersey and Penn Quarter in downtown Washington, DC.



Since its founding in 2014, TEG's mission has been to design and deliver epic interactive experiences for every single guest. TEG has built experiences for companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies including Disney and Amazon. However, with the onset of the pandemic, TEG was forced to close its retail locations nationwide. As there was still a need and demand for escape games, the company quickly pivoted and, in May 2020, launched high-quality, immersive digital experiences.

TEG's Team Building Hub enables virtual team-building within corporate teams to help them to build connection, collaboration and culture. TEG's Team Building Hub more than doubled since the pandemic, growing by 115% YoY. Team Building Hub is an engaging and collaborative experience enabling teams to escape the humdrum of virtual team hangouts for something more captivating and exciting. The Team Building Hub platform has been used by more than 5,000 companies nationwide to create more engaging virtual activities for employees.

Team Building Hub offers three tech-enabled virtual team-building activities which are fully hosted online, allow multiple players and run from 60-90 minutes. Virtual games on the platform include:

Virtual Escape Rooms: Team members get the opportunity to experience an interactive adventure together by directing a Game Guide through a physical escape room to find clues, solve puzzles, and complete a mission.

Team members get the opportunity to experience an interactive adventure together by directing a Game Guide through a physical escape room to find clues, solve puzzles, and complete a mission. Game Show: Team members can enjoy some friendly competition by solving brain games and word teasers to earn points, prizes, and office bragging rights.

Team members can enjoy some friendly competition by solving brain games and word teasers to earn points, prizes, and office bragging rights. Mystery Games: Teams compete against each other to see who can solve the mystery first. Players crack codes, solve puzzles and review evidence to connect the dots.



"We're on a strong growth trajectory and excited for the new opportunities on the horizon for this year," said Mark Flint, co-founder and CEO of The Escape Game. "Pivoting our business model by offering more epic digital experiences through the Team Building Hub opened up a new market segment for us. We are helping companies to create a new transformational work culture where people can engage with their coworkers in a completely new and immersive way."

As hybrid work models continue to evolve, many companies are struggling with creating a hybrid culture that fully engages all employees regardless of if they are working remotely or in-person. With Team Building Hub, companies can now build a more inclusive hybrid culture that allows employees to connect together like never before.

To learn more, please visit https://theescapegame.com/ . To book a team-building virtual game, visit https://teambuildinghub.com .

About The Escape Game

The Escape Game (TEG) is a world-class experiential entertainment concept with 23 retail locations across the U.S. Headquartered in Nashville, TN along with its creative design and manufacturing studio, TEG's mission is to design and deliver epic interactive experiences for every guest. TEG offers both in-person and digital gaming experiences for individuals, groups and corporate clients to provide a unique opportunity to interact and problem solve like never before. The company has overseen custom experience builds for select third-party clients such as Disney, Amazon Studios, NBC/Universal, and PwC. For more information, visit theescapegame.com .

