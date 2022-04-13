New Exmark Signature Stories Videos Profile Top Landscape Pros

BEATRICE, Neb., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exmark has launched a new video series designed to shine a light on the landscape maintenance professionals that rely on the company's mowers every day. Each Exmark Signature Series episode offers a look inside the day-to-day operations of some of the top lawn care professionals across the country.
According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, Exmark Signature Stories was created to tell the stories of landscape contractors who are living the life and doing it right.
"Exmark has poured almost four decades of innovation, engineering and old-fashioned work ethic into building commercial-grade mowers more landscape pros trust," Briggs said. "We're honored to work with some of the best landscape professionals across the country, and in each Exmark Signature Stories episode, we'll introduce you to one of them."
In the first Exmark Signature Stories episode, Exmark chatted with Congerville, IL-landscape contractor, Jeremy Knecht of J. Jacobs Grounds. Along with his wife, Kalsey, and their four children, Knecht discusses how the reliability, durability, and productivity of Exmark mowers allow him to effectively run his business while also leading a family-focused rural lifestyle.
The second Exmark Signature Stories episode features Russ and Amanda Statz of CJ's Lawn and Snow. With Russ working side-by-side with his employees every day, and Amanda handling the bookkeeping for the business, the couple is constantly challenging each other to be their best. Their hard work is paying off, as CJ's Lawn and Snow has grown into the premier property management company in the greater Madison, WI, area.
When Tom Law started his landscape maintenance business as a late teenager, he didn't realize it would become his life. In the third Exmark Signature Stories episode, learn how Law realized the unique value of his business model, which relies on off-duty law officers to work on his landscaping crews. Today, Law Lawn Service works with a wide range of clients, from municipalities, fire halls and police departments, to large parks and residences in and around Greeley, CO.
In the fourth Exmark Signature Stories episode, learn why "Landscaping for Life" is more than just a tagline for Paul Fraynd of Sun Valley Landscaping -- it's a way of life. From its people to its services, to the equipment it uses to deliver those services, everything Sun Valley Landscaping does is focused on helping clients interact more intimately with their very own piece of the outdoors.
View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts.
