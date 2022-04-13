Legends Business Group, Inc. Great start to our First Quarter

Henderson, NV, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. LGBS - The first quarter has started strong with 48 lots under construction and expecting to have them all completed by June 1st with lots closings soon there after. We have closed 6 lots in the first quarter with the volume being $1,200,000.00. We are in the planning stages of 3 different plats with a total of 103 lots that we expect to have completed and ready for vertical construction in the Spring of 2023. Owning 103 lots we are now in a very bullish position in take advantage of the high demand for developed lots with a n average value of $100,000 each giving the company $10.3 million in assets and $10.3 million in potential revenues.

Paul Bakajin CEO/President Stated: "The company's positive outlook has never been better. Our future growth will continue as we have many more land acquisitions planned.

Currently, the only media outlet is the company's Twitter account: http://twitter.com/Legendsbusiness .

We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com . The Company's website, https://legendsbusinessgroup.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

