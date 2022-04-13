Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management announces addition of another senior infrastructure executive

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management (GSIM), the Direct Private Infrastructure Investment business of Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) GCG GCG, announced today that Kevin Roseke has joined its team and will be based out of London, UK.



Kevin was most recently a Partner of Smart Infrastructure Managers alongside GSIM team members Rob Mah and Chris Lee. Prior to that, Kevin spent 15 years with a large public investment fund building out a direct infrastructure portfolio, including investments in digital technology solutions for portfolio infrastructure assets.

"We are pleased that Kevin will be joining us during the execution and growth stage of the GSIM strategy," said George Mavroudis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian. "Institutional investors are looking at this space as a key differentiator from traditional core and other value-added infrastructure strategies, and Kevin's experience as a respected global infrastructure investor will add further value. We plan to leverage Kevin and the team's significant experience to move into the next phase of infrastructure investing with our partners."

"I've worked alongside Kevin for almost a decade and believe his experience in financing and implementing digital solutions with large-scale infrastructure assets will be key to our success," said Mr. Mah. "Kevin has first-hand experience in situations where proven, value-enhancing technologies were applied to existing infrastructure and greenfield assets to create operational efficiencies, enhance financial outcomes and increase ESG capabilities for those assets. He will be a great addition to our GSIM team."

"I'm really looking forward to this great opportunity in the smart infrastructure space," said Mr. Roseke. "Having worked with both Rob and Chris for years, joining them to now build out this strategy with Guardian is extremely exciting."

