Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $783,000 or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2021 of $934,000 or $1.52 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.40 per share in the first quarter of 2022.



Total loans were $143.4 million on March 31, 2022 compared to $139.5 million on December 31, 2021. Deposits were $218.7 million on March 31, 2022 compared to $216.6 million on December 31, 2021. Total assets on March 31, 2022 were $244.9 million compared to $247.7 million on December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

03/31/22

12/31/21

Total assets $ 244,908 $ 247,706 Loans receivable, net 143,396 139,480 Allowance for loan losses 2,018 2,018 Cash and cash equivalents 7,480 11,644 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 5,000 5,000 Securities available for sale 78,977 82,080 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,177 1,969 Deposits 218,673 216,560 Borrowings - - Shareholders' equity 24,581 28,460 Shares O/S end of period 609,870 607,487 Nonperforming loans 379 325 Real estate owned - -



