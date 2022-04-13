Branded Legacy, Inc. Integrates Online With Hemp Superstore

Orlando, FL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. BLEG, a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures completes drop-shipping integration with The Calm Leaf.



Branded Legacy, Inc. completes online integration for drop-shipping partnership with The Calm Leaf, and online portal with a wider reach in the e-commerce space. Both Spikes CBDX and Elev8 Hemp products are available for purchase at www.thecalmleaf.com . Customers can search "spikes" or "elev8" and find all the products online. Following the newest product launch, Company President Brandon White comments, "our newest blend of THC-O/Delta 8 gummies are available in watermelon and pineapple flavors. These gummies have been selling out fast." A partnership like this expands the reach to grow the audience and footprint for both brands in the e-commerce space.



"We are attacking sales and marketing on all fronts," Branded Legacy's Vice President, Matthew Nichols, commented. "Marketing is everything. We need eyeballs on our products and our websites. Having a drop-shipping partnership like this is just one way we plan to execute on our strategy this year."



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com .



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



