Socrates AI Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

WOODSIDE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates AI, a leading employee experience platform, today announced the renewal of its SOC 2® attestation in accordance with the industry-leading Trust Services Principles and Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The news follows the company's SOC 2® certification announced in 2020.

Conducted by a third-party auditor, SOC 2® Type 2 examines how a company like Socrates AI handles sensitive data to ensure security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Compliance validates the maintenance of rigorous security standards over time. The resulting report offers invaluable insight into the controls in place and provides customers with information about oversight of the organization, internal corporate governance and risk management processes and more.

Shoba Elaiyavalli, Senior Director of Operations for Socrates AI, commented, "In today's workplace, safeguarding employee data is central to upholding organizational trust. Likewise, these organizations need to know that the companies they partner with take the necessary precautions to protect the information they process. As such, Socrates AI sought to demonstrate both our ongoing commitment to information security and the efficacy of our controls – achieving our SOC 2® Type 2 certification is a testament to that."

About Socrates AI

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver consumer experiences in the workplace. Socrates AI leverages artificial intelligence to construct the conversational answers and information employees need. The omni-channel digital assistant can be used on SMS, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Intranet Portals and more. Employees receive actionable information and have the ability to make updates through a single conversational experience instead of navigating multiple applications.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates AI has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and recently announced a partnership with Mercer's Belong Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

