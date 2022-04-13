Socrates AI Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

Employee Experience Platform Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Privacy
WOODSIDE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates AI, a leading employee experience platform, today announced the renewal of its SOC 2® attestation in accordance with the industry-leading Trust Services Principles and Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The news follows the company's SOC 2® certification announced in 2020.
Conducted by a third-party auditor, SOC 2® Type 2 examines how a company like Socrates AI handles sensitive data to ensure security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Compliance validates the maintenance of rigorous security standards over time. The resulting report offers invaluable insight into the controls in place and provides customers with information about oversight of the organization, internal corporate governance and risk management processes and more.
Shoba Elaiyavalli, Senior Director of Operations for Socrates AI, commented, "In today's workplace, safeguarding employee data is central to upholding organizational trust. Likewise, these organizations need to know that the companies they partner with take the necessary precautions to protect the information they process. As such, Socrates AI sought to demonstrate both our ongoing commitment to information security and the efficacy of our controls – achieving our SOC 2® Type 2 certification is a testament to that."
A copy of Socrates AI's SOC 2® Type 2 report is available to clients and prospects upon request.
About Socrates AI
Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver consumer experiences in the workplace. Socrates AI leverages artificial intelligence to construct the conversational answers and information employees need. The omni-channel digital assistant can be used on SMS, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Intranet Portals and more. Employees receive actionable information and have the ability to make updates through a single conversational experience instead of navigating multiple applications.
Since launching in 2017, Socrates AI has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and recently announced a partnership with Mercer's Belong Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Socrates.ai kate@devonpr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.