ACAMS APAC Virtual Conference Targets Illicit Finance Tied to Cryptocurrencies, E-Commerce, Sanctions, and More

Chicago, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to fight illicit finance throughout the Asia-Pacific region, ACAMS will be hosting the 13th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference - APAC Virtual in partnership with the Macau Anti-Money Laundering Specialists Association from April 23-24, 2022. Attendees of this two-day, fully virtual conference will learn about evolving financial-crime threats and compliance practices from leading subject-matter experts, including high-level representatives of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Monetary Authority of Macao, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Financial Services Authority of Indonesia, Financial Intelligence Office, Macao SAR, Singapore Police Force, and some of the largest depository institutions, casinos, cryptocurrency exchanges, development banks, and industry associations operating in the region.

Conference participants will hear guidance and best practices on such topics as investigating illicit financial flows linked to environmental crime, deploying data analytics to identify criminal activity disguised as e-commerce purchases, assessing emerging risks tied to online gaming and casino gambling, tracing suspicious payments made with virtual assets, and optimizing transaction monitoring with RegTech and artificial-intelligence tools, among other topics.

"With Asia Pacific governments increasingly targeting corruption and money laundering in the region, geopolitical tensions complicating sanctions compliance around the world, and new technological tools in the hands of criminals, AFC professionals are facing real pressure to step up their efforts to mitigate their financial-crime risks," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "That's why we've designed this event to not only foster industry dialogue on critical AFC issues but also to serve as a forum for greater public-private sector collaboration."

"Whether you're looking to strengthen sanctions controls for dual-use goods, conduct an enterprise-wide AML risk assessment to improve compliance effectiveness, or better identify transactions involving illegal logging and other environmental crimes, the ACAMS APAC Virtual Conference is designed to give you practical guidance on how best to shield your institution from regulatory penalties and reputational harm," he said.

The full program for the ACAMS APAC Virtual Conference can be found here.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 90,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS' 60 Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

