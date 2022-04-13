Widespread Growth: Global Concrete Densifier Market Estimated to Gather a Revenue of $1,599.2 Million by 2030, Growing at a Stable CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2030 [110-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global concrete densifier market is estimated to garner a revenue of $1,599.2 million by 2030 and grow at a stable CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2021-2030. The extensive report provides a brief outline of the concrete densifier market's present framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2021-2030. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.
Dynamics of the Market:
Drivers: Rising construction activities in the developing countries due to increasing population is expected to drive the growth of the concrete densifier market by 2030. In addition, launch of several new concrete densifier products by prominent market players and their strategic acquisitions is estimated to further boost the concrete densifier market growth during the analysis period.
Opportunities: Rapid construction activities across countries like China and India due to increasing population and their consequent growing demand for commercial and residential spaces with polished and attractive floors, durable flooring, and lower maintenance are the factors projected to offer ample market growth opportunities by the 2021-2030 forecast period.
Restraints: Detrimental environmental effects, like production of carbon dioxide and other harmful greenhouse gases, due to the utilization of concrete densifiers is the prime factor expected to hamper the market growth.
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market:
The onset of the novel Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected several industries, including the global concrete densifier market. The negative impact is attributed to the government-led lockdowns and reduced mobility across the world to curb the spread of the virus. This led to a huge decline in the global construction projects along with issues like supply chain disruptions, lack of workers and availability of raw materials. In addition, the migration of workers from their native places to construction sites situated in cities and soaring prices of essential raw materials were some factors greatly affected due to the pandemic. All these aspects severely affected the concrete densifier market, thus impeding the global revenue to greater extents.
Segments of the Market:
The report has divided the market into different segments based on method, construction type, end-use, and region.
Method: Dry Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative
By method, the dry sub-segment is predicted to hold a dominating market share and garner a revenue of $875.3 million during the analysis timeframe. Dry concrete densifiers are widely preferred because of their attractive characteristics like higher shine, more condensing and hardening of floor, and are greatly efficient for both small and open areas. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the concrete densifier market's sub-segment by 2030.
Construction Type: New Construction Sub-segment to be Most Dominant
By construction type, new construction sub-segment is estimated to hold the highest market share and gather a revenue of $818.7 million by 2030. Growing demand for new construction projects like office spaces, residential houses, warehouses, etc. is projected to accelerate the development of concrete densifier market's sub-segment during the forecast years.
End-use: Non-residential Sub-segment to be Highly Profitable
By end-use, the non-residential sub-segment of the concrete densifier market is anticipated to have a significant market share and register a revenue of $834.2 million by 2030. Growing demand for concrete densifiers in commercial complexes, restaurants, hospitals, etc. is predicted to boost the sub-segment's development during the analysis timeframe. In addition, luring characteristics of concrete densifiers like high performance, extended longevity, and glossy look are anticipated to further propel the market development during the forecast years.
Region: Market in the North America Region to Offer Abundant Growth Opportunities
By regional analysis, the concrete densifier market in the North America region is expected to register a revenue of $707.5 million during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing advancements in the e-commerce sector and growing demand for office spaces, warehouses, and logistic hubs in the region. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the market in the North America region by 2030.
Major Market Players:
The significant players of the market include
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- 3M
- BASF SE
- Solomon Colors Inc.
- Vexcon Chemicals Inc.
- Ultra Tech Cement Limited
- Sika AG
- Boral Limited
- Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries
- The Sherwin Williams Company
These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market enhancement.
For instance, in February 2021, Meridian Adhesives Group, a renowned global adhesive solution provider, declared its acquisition of Convergent Concrete Technologies, a prominent supplier for silicate-based concrete treatments. Convergent has a diverse line of adhesive products like hardeners, densifiers, finishes, and other promotive solutions.
The report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the concrete densifier market including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.
