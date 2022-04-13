Crypto-Upvotes Is Expanding Its Business by Entering the Asian Market

SYDNEY, Australia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto marketing agency Crypto-Upvotes is starting to conquer the Asian market by offering advertisements for crypto projects on billboards in Greater China region. The company will also offer promotions on local social networks such as Wechat & Tiktok. The company is expected to offer similar services in Japan and Korea in a month after the full launch in Greater China.
"The popularity of cryptocurrencies in Greater China region is growing every day, and the Asian market has not yet reached its potential. Cryptocurrencies in this region are only at the stage of development and implementation into normal life," says Crypto-Upvotes CEO Daniel Lazovsky.
The decision to expand into the Asian market was made after the successful expansion of Western markets. Until 2022, the company was engaged in advertising and promotion in the United States and Europe. In particular, at the end of last summer Crypto-Upvotes started advertising cryptocurrency projects on billboards across the United States. The first billboards appeared in downtown New York City. To date, the company offers placement on more than 300,000 billboards across the U.S.
"We're taking a really innovative approach," claims Daniel Lazovsky. "While the overwhelming majority of the advertising for cryptocurrency projects is online, we offer offline promotion. It may sound clumsy, but it works!" According to the CEO, this approach provides a comprehensive promotion. A person sees an advertisement for a cryptocurrency project online, then gets behind the wheel - and observes it on a billboard.
Billboard advertisements are a very popular form of advertising in Greater China region. Therefore, in all major cities, billboards can be seen literally on the walls of every house. The marketing team assumes that such a way of advertising cryptocurrency projects will fit organically into the overall picture of the local advertising market and bring the expected effect.
As for online activities, the company pays special attention to WeChat, the main communication software used by local Internet users. It is the local equivalent of WhatsApp. WeChat is known for having various groups about cryptocurrencies. The company will leverage this opportunity by creating new groups for its customers.
Also, many people in Greater China region like to use Tiktok, which is equivalent to YouTube in other countries. There are many Internet celebrities on Tiktok. The marketing team is considering involving different well-known personalities to create influencer marketing campaigns for its customers.
Crypto-Upvotes have been in the cryptocurrency world since 2014. In addition to billboard advertising spots, it offers crypto copywriting services, placing a crypto project on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and other services to extend cryptocurrency business globally. It has contracts with major advertising agencies in the USA and Europe. In a month, Crypto-Upvotes is planning to enter the media markets of Japan and Korea to provide comprehensive solutions to promote various crypto projects.
