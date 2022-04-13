Global Shotcrete Market Envisioned to Garner a Revenue of $13,215.3 Million and Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 8.9% During the Forecast Period from 2021-2028 [211-Pages] | Research Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the global shotcrete market is expected to garner $13,215.3 million and rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.9% during the analysis period from 2021-2028.
As per our analysts, the increasing efficiency of the shotcrete process due to its cost-effectiveness is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Due to lesser framework, higher resistance power, greater thermal efficiency, lower permeability, and enhanced strength and toughness are the major factors anticipated to fortify the growth of the market during the forecast time frame. Moreover, the wide range of applications of shotcrete for the development of free form structures is further expected to create massive growth opportunities for the growth of the shotcrete market. However, the requirement of skilled labor for the operation of nozzle or hose may impede the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.
Reach to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8364
Segments of the Market
The report has been divided the market into various segments namely, process, application, technique, and region.
Process: Wet-Mix Sub-Type to be Most Lucrative
The wet-mix market sub-type is expected to be most profitable and is predicted to generate a revenue of $10,581.5 million during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the controlled water content in a wet-mix process that mixes all ingredients with the required water content and leads to a cost-effective process. Moreover, the bond strength provided by the wet-mix process is further expected to uplift the growth of the shotcrete market's sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.
Application: Underground Construction Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable
The underground construction sub-segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $7,472.4 million throughout the forecast period. This is mainly because of the popularity of the shotcrete process for the installation of permanent structural lining for uneven surfaces in underground construction. In addition, proven to be an excellent procedure of concrete in tunnel applications than that of a conventional concrete process which requires heavy structures, is the major factor expected to bolster the market sub-segment during the analysis period.
Request for Customization of this Shotcrete Market Research Report @ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/8364
Technique: Robotic Sub-Segment to Hold the Largest Share of the Market
The robotic sub-segment is predicted to generate $8,897.2 million in revenue and is anticipated to witness steady growth during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for robotic shotcrete techniques such as the utilization of mechanized equipment with robotic arms that offers numerous advantages. Furthermore, the energy savings and laying off labors provided by robotic shotcrete is the vital factor expected to boost the growth of the shotcrete market sub-segment over the estimated time period.
Region: Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Have the Extensive Growth Opportunities
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to garner $2,456.8 million in revenue and is predicted to dominate the market during the analysis time period. This is mainly due to the rapid urbanization, growing population and tremendously developing infrastructure projects in this region. In addition, the initiatives are taken by the government of countries like India, such as smart city missions, and many other policies for providing housings to all, are further expected to create huge opportunities for the regional growth of the shotcrete market during the forecast period.
Speak to our Analyst before buying Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8364
Covid-19 Impact on the Market
With various other industries, the Covid-19 outbreak has caused a negative impact on the shotcrete market as well. This is mainly due to the cancellation of major projects, unavailability of raw materials, shortage of laborers, and most importantly, unpredicted postponement of construction projects. Furthermore, the diversion of the government of all countries worldwide towards healthcare has paused the construction projects. These are the major factors due to which there is the declination in the growth of the shotcrete market during the crisis.
Key Players of the Market
The major players of the market include
- Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
- Grupo ACS
- GCP Applied Technologies
- Lafargeholcim Ltd.
- Sika AG
- Vulcan Materials Company
- Normet, BASF SE
- HeidelbergCement AG
- Mapei S.p.A.
These players are widely working on developing new business strategies and tactics to attain a leading position in the global industry.
For instance, in March 2019, Sika, a Swiss multinational specialty chemical, has announced to acquire King Packaged Material Company, which is a leading Canadian manufacturer of shotcrete and mortars for concrete repair. With this acquisition, Sika has expanded its geographical footprint all across Canada by improving the potential of home improvement mining, construction, and also tunneling markets.
This report also summarizes various other important aspects including, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, the financial performance of key players, and the latest strategic developments.
Related links:
- Global Shotcrete Market to Witness a Progressive Growth by 2028 due to Rising Urbanization
- Shotcrete: The Effective Blend of Innovation and Technology Serving Best to the Mankind
Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.