Hubbell Incorporated to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 26, 2022

Shelton, CT, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated HUBB today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the market on April 26, 2022. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.
The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Release section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.
The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.
Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:
- Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 1983409. The replay will remain available until May 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET.
- One hour after the call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.
- As a Podcast 24 hours after the original conference call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475)882-4000
