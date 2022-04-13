Nearside Celebrates New Business Owners and Unsung Heroes of the Creator Economy with New Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearside, a neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier, has updated its brand to better align with its mission. The core values behind the brand are also reflected in a video series showcasing the struggles and triumphs of new business owners. One of these videos has been nominated for the 26th annual Webby People's Voice Awards. Produced by Blind Hummingbird Productions, the short form documentary Pink MahogHany paints an intimate portrait of a first-time entrepreneur's financial journey toward success.

"We're humbled to be able to use our brand and our platform to celebrate the perseverance of new entrepreneurs who are starting businesses, many for the first time," said Nearside CEO Thomson Nguyen. "The Small Business Spotlight series conveys our company's values through the extraordinary stories of the hardworking people that our company serves."

"There are not a lot of perfumers of color, especially female," said Chavalia in her Webby-nominated video. "I used every piece of finance that I could, no loans, whatever I saved went right back into the business. From there, I opened my Etsy store." For help growing her business, Chavalia turned to Nearside, whose mission is to make growing a business easier.

Nguyen founded Nearside in 2018 to provide new entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals–a combined market of 60 million Americans–with fair financial products. As the son of immigrant parents who came to the U.S. after the Vietnam War ended, Nguyen understands firsthand the hurdles facing new entrepreneurs, especially those who come from underserved communities. The name ‘Nearside' reflects the team's commitment to being by the side of new business owners through the ups and downs of working for oneself.

The services and resources that Nearside offers its customers are tailored for new entrepreneurs. These include free business banking with transparent pricing, 2.2% unlimited cashback on business purchases in 2022, free ATM withdrawals, small business loans, and discounts on software and tools.

As Nearside details in their brand launch, key design elements underscore Nearside's commitment to being a partner (and not just a vendor) to entrepreneurs. Avoiding overused design patterns commonly used by others in the financial industry, Nearside's design team opted for brighter and warmer imagery to stand out from traditional financial institutions and to convey companionship, trust and accessibility. The new branding includes a shorthand "N" symbol version of the logo — designed to look like an open doorway, hinting at the endless opportunities for growth that come with taking control of one's financial freedom.

"It was important for us to let our customers know that we're built with them in mind, and that intention shines through in our online presence." said Nearside Head of Growth Tim Wu. "Our new brand serves as a gateway into our ecosystem of products and helps us communicate our values to our customers."

Nearside recently raised a $58 million Series B and continues to grow. To learn more about the company's product updates and plans for the future, please contact Anna Clark at press@nearside.com to arrange an interview with CEO Thomson Nguyen.

ABOUT NEARSIDE

Nearside is a financial services provider and neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier. Dedicated to serving the 60 million hard-working sole proprietors, freelancers, contractors and gigsters who operate in the United States, Nearside provides free small business bank accounts with no monthly fees, overdraft fees or ATM fees, and an unlimited 2.2 % cashback reward debit card program in 2022 on business purchases. The company is based in San Francisco with hubs in New York, Seattle and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.nearside.com.

Anna Clark Nearside 214-597-0367 press@nearside.com