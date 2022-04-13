Michael Benito, Executive Vice President, Retires from Heritage Bank of Commerce; Dustin Warford Promoted to EVP, Community Business Banking Division Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK, the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), announced the retirement of Executive Vice President, Michael Benito, effective June 1, 2022. At the same time, Dustin Warford will step in as Executive Vice President, Community Business Banking Division Manager, assuming Mr. Benito's responsibilities. A 17-year veteran of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Warford has consistently been a key contributor to the bank's growth and success.



"For nearly 20 years of his banking career, Michael was instrumental in achieving unprecedented growth and client satisfaction for our Bank," said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Commerce Corp. "His leadership skills and community banking acumen contributed significantly to our success. We thank him for his loyal service to the company and wish him all the very best in his retirement."

Benito supported numerous local organizations during his tenure at Heritage Bank of Commerce, including Santa Clara University as a member of the Board of Fellows; San Jose State University as a member of the Executive Board for the School of Business; San Jose Family Shelter as a Board Member; and Catholic Charities.

Heritage Bank of Commerce also announced the promotions of Paul Perez to Real Estate Industries Division President and Doug Stewart to Market President for the Bank's Peninsula Region. Both Perez and Stewart have strong track records as managers and contributors to the Bank's success.

"Michael has left an indelible mark in our community as a banker, a person and mentor," said Clay Jones, President of Heritage Bank of Commerce. "His influence will continue to be felt as the next generation of bankers like Dustin, Paul, and Doug move to fill key positions in our organization."

Heritage Commerce Corp., a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank.

Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

