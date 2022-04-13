The Campaign to Re-Elect Sheriff Villanueva Announces Second Rally and Endorsements

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold its second campaign rally on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Santa Clarita, California. The event will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. PST with a crowd of hundreds expected to be in attendance.

The rally will give Sheriff Villanueva the opportunity to further connect with the community he serves. Villanueva will be the keynote speaker and will be joined by civic leaders from across the political spectrum, as well as speakers representing grassroots communities and our diverse supporters.

"I look forward to meeting my supporters and members of the community at my next rally in Santa Clarita. My goal is to hear from as many of you as I can about the issues that are a priority to you. We will continue to push for reform and smart solutions to our county's biggest challenges including out-of-control homelessness, drug addiction, and rising crime. With your support, we can once again make Los Angeles one of the safest, most sought-after destinations in the country," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

To date, Villanueva's campaign has been endorsed by a diverse coalition of supporters which is growing daily including current and former mayors, councilmembers, school board members, civic and religious groups, and more.

Sheriff Villanueva proudly announces the support of current and former mayors including Chuong Vo, Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem; Steve Hofbauer, Palmdale Mayor; Sho Tay, Arcadia Mayor; Sally Flowers, Artesia Mayor Emeritus; Mary Su, Former Walnut Mayor; Jose Medrano, La Habra Mayor; Allen Wu, Walnut Mayor Pro Tem; and Ray Dunton, Mayor of Bellflower.

Both current and former Councilmembers who have formally endorsed Villanueva include: Ali Taj, Artesia Councilmember; Ariel Pe, Councilmember, City of Lakewood; Dennis Zine, Former Councilmember, City of Los Angeles; Rene Trevino, Councilmember, City of Artesia; Violeta Lewis, Former Councilmember, City of La Puente; Naresh Solanki, Councilmember, City of Cerritos; Tony Lima, Councilmember, City of Artesia; Jesse Alvarado, Councilmember, City of Hawaiian Gardens; and Andrew Lara, Pico Rivera Councilmember.

Additional key endorsements include: Congressman, Mike Garcia; Nathan Hochman, Former Assistant Attorney General of the US; Soo Yoo, ABC Unified School Board President; Brad Beach, ABC Unified School Board Vice President; Lynda Johnson, Former ABC Unified School Board Vice President; Dr. Michael Eugenio, ABC Unified School Board Clerk; Moses Castillo, Retired LAPD Detective Supervisor; Patriots for Freedom PAC; Patricia Wenskunas, Chair of Crime Survivors PAC; Soledad Ursua, Venice Neighborhood Council Board Member; Chie Lunn, Community Officer, Venice Neighborhood Council; Julie Nguyen, Elected City Clerk of San Gabriel; Bob Carlson, CEO of Arbor Collective in Venice; John Alle, President, John Alle Company; and more.

