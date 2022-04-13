WisdomTree Announces Corrected Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree WETF today announced a correction to the close of business net asset value ("NAV") for the WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund PUTW that was reported after the market close on April 12, 2022. The corrected NAV (as shown in the below table) is being made available such that market participants have accurate NAV information prior to the opening of today's trading session.



Ticker Fund Name Close of Business NAV Date Corrected NAV Originally Reported NAV NAV Change Amount NAV Change Percentage PUTW WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund 4/12/2022 $35.0797 $33.7549 $1.3248 3.92%









