WisdomTree Announces Corrected Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree WETF today announced a correction to the close of business net asset value ("NAV") for the WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund PUTW that was reported after the market close on April 12, 2022. The corrected NAV (as shown in the below table) is being made available such that market participants have accurate NAV information prior to the opening of today's trading session.
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Close of Business NAV Date
|Corrected NAV
|Originally Reported NAV
|NAV Change Amount
|NAV Change Percentage
|PUTW
|WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund
|4/12/2022
|$35.0797
|$33.7549
|$1.3248
|3.92%
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $79.6 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. The Fund will invest in derivatives, including S&P 500 Index put options ("SPX Puts"). Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than securities, and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The value of the SPX Puts in which the Fund invests is partly based on the volatility used by market participants to price such options (i.e., implied volatility). The options values are partly based on the volatility used by dealers to price such options, so increases in the implied volatility of such options will cause the value of such options to increase, which will result in a corresponding increase in the liabilities of the Fund and a decrease in the Fund's NAV. Options may be subject to volatile swings in price influenced by changes in the value of the underlying instrument. The potential return to the Fund is limited to the amount of option premiums it receives; however, the Fund can potentially lose up to the entire strike price of each option it sells. Due to the investment strategy of the Fund, it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.
WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.
Contact Information:
Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com
