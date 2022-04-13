Geocann and Averix Bio form a strategic partnership to supply the global marketplace with pharmaceutical API phytocannabinoid ingredients formulated with a clinically proven drug delivery system technology

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Averix Bio that will bring U.S.-produced API phytocannabinoid ingredients and clinically proven bioavailable formulations to the global marketplace. This partnership allows both companies to become first movers to bridge an inevitable gap with the largest organizations in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and veterinary sectors. The alliance has a laser focus on South America as Geocann has established a sales, distribution, and marketing infrastructure to support leading human and animal nutrition brands.

"Forming partnerships with ingredient manufacturers who deeply value compliance and quality is one of Geocann's top responsibilities to our global network of brand partners and contract manufacturers that has been built over the past 40 years," Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann said. "Our new partnership with Averix Bio is an important milestone in the cannabis industry and allows us to serve our network with pharmaceutical API phytocannabinoid ingredients that can be formulated with the VESIsorb® technology in a wide range of product applications, including capsules, sublinguals, cosmetics, functional foods, and wellness beverages."

The strategic partnership comes on the heels of Averix Bio's recent achievements that demonstrate the highest levels of regulatory compliance, including:

21 CFR Part 210 and Part 211;

ICH Q7;

200-level cGMP; and

FDA Drug Master File (DMF 036798).

"Geocann and its associated non-cannabis companies have an unrivaled reputation for taking the best starting materials and optimizing their therapeutic benefits by leveraging a strong intellectual property portfolio," Miles Wright, CEO of Averix Bio said. "There is not a close second to Geocann in regards to organizations serving the cannabis industry with technical formulation know-how, a strong body of supporting scientific evidence, and a trusted distribution network. Armed with strong clinical research and an unmatched global partner technology exchange that is bolstered by the multi-patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system, Geocann is the perfect partner to exclusively represent Averix Bio cannabinoid ingredients in South America."

Geocann also has the exclusive global rights to the VESIsorb® drug delivery system technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The technology has been well-recognized as the industry leader for improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients. Most recently, the peer-reviewed journal, Molecules, published the results of a double-blind, cross-over design study (Knaub et al., Molecules 24, 2967, 2019) demonstrating statistically significant improvements for all measured pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb® technology compared to that of the same cannabinoids combined with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil.



VESIsorb ® formulation is superior regarding Tmax ("fast acting within one hour").

formulation is superior regarding Tmax ("fast acting within one hour"). VESIsorb ® formulation demonstrated the highest Cmax.

formulation demonstrated the highest Cmax. VESIsorb ® formulation demonstrated the highest AUC.

formulation demonstrated the highest AUC. VESIsorb® formulation addressed factors relating to poor CBD pharmacokinetics, including gender and diet.

In addition to this PK study, Lopez confirmed that Geocann and Averix Bio have agreed on new research initiatives related to product safety and performance that are already underway.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization that combines clinically-researched cannabinoids and terpenes with technologically-advanced drug delivery system technologies that increase absorption and bioavailability for maximum health benefits. These product formulations offer novel solutions that address unmet marketplace needs and provide unmatched competitive advantages that are backed by a robust body of clinical studies and proprietary scientific evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids formulated with the VESIsorb® drug delivery system technology platform. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at + 1 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

About Averix Bio

Averix Bio is the first botanical-based cannabinoid research and extraction company in the United States that meets cGMP 21 CFR Part 210 and Part 211 and ICH Q7 compliance. We offer Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) botanical-based CBD Isolate for pre-clinical, clinical and consumer goods and have submitted our Drug Master File (DMF) to the US FDA. The company offers the highest-quality cannabinoid ingredients for use in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, cosmetic, food, and beverage sectors. Our team has more than 60 years of combined cGMP/pharmaceutical experience, and we work with specialty consultants with a broad range of compliance expertise. Averix Bio is on a mission to bring healthier cannabinoid-based medical solutions to patients around the world.

For more information, email Kevin Rudolph (kevin@averixbio.com) or contact the company at +1 919-432-4548.

