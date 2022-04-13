ngrok Expands Platform With Two New Software Products for Real-Time Development and At-Scale Production Infrastructure for Cloud, Edge and IoT Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ngrok., Inc. , a leader in software-defined networking tools and loved by millions of developers worldwide, today added two new solutions to its platform that allow developers to replace hundreds of lines of code with a single command to build and deploy cloud and edge applications faster and more confidently.



ngrok is used by millions of developers worldwide to create secure tunnels for testing connected applications quickly and securely. Building upon this success, the company is launching ngrok Cloud Edge and ngrok Secure Tunnels to empower developers to deploy their applications at global scale with a single command.

Alan Shreve, founder and CEO of ngrok, explained the launch, saying, "As a developer, I've experienced the pain of building production applications. It requires you to constantly redesign your software infrastructure as you scale and grow. ngrok eliminates the burdens of ever-evolving architectures, inconsistent processes, and complexity that make your systems fragile. The ngrok platform empowers businesses to eliminate hundreds of lines of code with a single command."

The ngrok Platform

The ngrok platform is software-defined networking infrastructure that provides a foundation of security and reliability to address the most fundamental challenges developers face. With a single command, Cloud Edge can add key capabilities to the outer layer of your architecture to protect your applications and services:

OAuth2 / OpenID Connect

SAML

Mutual TLS

Load Balancing

Observability



Secure Tunnels ensures that any application, system, and IoT device is accessible from anywhere in the world. Together, the products allow you to maintain operations on the most unpredictable networks across the most hostile environments without compromising security.

Wesley Gorman, Senior Director of Engineering of Zendesk, says "Before ngrok, we lost days of engineering effort on a regular basis due to slow and unreliable tunneling tools. When our ability to tunnel is down or impaired, my team is unable to deliver value, so it's a critical enabling tool for us. Since switching to ngrok, we've seen consistent low latency and high performance. We can rely on ngrok working consistently, every day, when we need it. That allows us to focus on delivering a great experience to our customers."

To learn more about the platform and its capabilities, visit the ngrok documentation .

ngrok is also hiring for numerous remote roles across the United States.

