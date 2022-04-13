Japan House Los Angeles Presents RAMEN DISCOVERIES | A Popup Series

The Limited-Time Culinary Series Celebrating the World's Most Popular Japanese Food

Brings the Immersive "The Art of the Ramen Bowl" Exhibition to Life

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces the launch of RAMEN DISCOVERIES | A Popup Series, a limited-time culinary experience complementing the recently opened "The Art of the Ramen Bowl" exhibition. Starting Friday, May 6 through Sunday, July 31, the series will feature ramen popup collaborations spotlighting seven different ramen concepts including a variety of regional ramens (Tokyo, Kumamoto, Fukushima, and Yokohama), inviting diners to learn about the unique varieties and qualities of authentic ramen. Reservations are now available for booking here.

With sweeping views from Hollywood to Downtown Los Angeles, the ramen popups take place at the acclaimed JAPAN HOUSE restaurant space on the 5th floor of Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland) on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., with last order at 7:15 p.m. Ramen will be served in a variety of beautiful Mino ceramic donburi (bowls). Visitors are encouraged to complete their immersive experience by visiting "The Art of the Ramen Bowl" exhibit before or after dining, to deepen their understanding of the history and culture of Japanese ramen and the Mino region of Gifu Prefecture, a major Japanese ceramics center for over 500 years.

RAMEN DISCOVERIES | A POPUP SERIES Lineup

May 6-8, 13-15 Restaurant: Tsujita Miso no Sho Style: Miso Ramen (a sweet and savory Tokyo-style miso ramen)





May 20-22, 27-29

Restaurant: Keika Style: Keika Ta-Ro Ra-men (a rich, porky Kumamoto-style ramen)





June 3-5, 10-12

Restaurant: Bannai Shokudo Style: Kitakata Ramen (ramen with a wide curly noodle and tender pork chashu)





June 17-19, 24-26

Restaurant: Mengyo Style: Snapper Ramen (new genre of ramen; the soup uses the essence of snapper fished in Uwajima and the noodle is 100% wheat of Hokkaido ground by a millstone)





July 1-3, 8-10

Restaurant: Butayama Style: Wild Pork Mountain Ramen (new genre of Jiro-inspired ramen with a strong broth and rich soy sauce)





July 15-17

Restaurant: Aburado Style: No Soup Umami Fresh Oil Ramen (new genre of ramen; Tokyo abura soba, a soupless, dry noodle dish with egg yolk, pork, and green onion on top)





July 22-24, 29-31

Restaurant: Machida Shoten Style: E.A.K. Ramen (Yokohama Ie-kei Ramen with thick noodles, pork, and soy sauce)







"We're excited to collaborate with ramen purveyors and enthusiasts to truly extend ‘The Art of the Ramen Bowl' exhibition to the five senses. We hope visitors will enrich their exhibition experience by tasting an authentic bowl of ramen at one of the upcoming popups," said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

Ramen options will range from $14 - $24. Reservations can be booked online in advance via Tock, and walk-ins are welcome subject to space availability. No reservations accepted over the phone; group reservations must be made together. Only credit cards accepted; no cash sales. A detailed menu with allergen list will be released two weeks prior to each popup.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

