CleanSpark Among Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, has earned the 44th spot on the Financial Times' list of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas.
The list identifies the top 500 companies based in twenty North, Central and South American countries, ranked by revenue growth rate from 2017 to 2020. An in-depth analysis was conducted by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista to determine which companies made the list. Winners were required to generate revenue of at least $100,000 in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2020.
CleanSpark has seen tremendous growth in its sustainable bitcoin mining operations. The Company operates two bitcoin mining facilities in the Atlanta, GA, suburbs, co-locates machines in upstate New York, and recently signed a contract for a 200MW co-location site in West Texas.
"CleanSpark is a top bitcoin miner, not only in terms of our network strength and other bitcoin-specific metrics, but also in terms of our financial strength. Accolades like this confirm what our team has known for a long time—we're making a name for ourselves as a leading North American sustainable bitcoin miner," said Zach Bradford, CEO.
"This is a strong testament to the strength of our operational strategy. It shows how being mindful of dilution, selective of energy, aggressive with technology and transparent with our partners and stakeholders can generate impressive results," said Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.
Investor Relations Contact
Matt Schultz
ir@cleanspark.com
Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak
pr@cleanspark.com
BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com
Isaac Holyoak CleanSpark, Inc. 702-989-7694 pr@cleanspark.com
