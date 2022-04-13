Momentive to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive MNTV, an agile experience management company, today announced that it will report first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 following the close of the market on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.
What: Momentive First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Call: (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 ID: 354437
Live Webcast: https://investor.momentive.ai
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Momentive's Investor Relations page, https://investor.momentive.ai. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the passcode 947080.
About Momentive
Momentive MNTV is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the Company's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
investors@momentive.ai
Media Contact:
Katie Miserany
pr@momentive.ai
Source: Momentive Global Inc.
