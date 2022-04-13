Jump.trade to Launch P2E Cricket Game NFT Drop on April 22, 2022

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jump.trade, the international gaming NFT marketplace (introduced by GuardianLink) has announced its exclusive cricket game NFTs and digital cricket collectibles which will be featured as a part of its NFT cricket game 'Meta Cricket League (MCL)'.

Super Loot Cricket NFT Drop

The NFT drop will go live on 22nd April 2022, offering an initial purchase in the form of a Super Loot NFTs. The NFTs could either be a set of metaverse cricket players or a combination of metaverse players and authenticated digital Cricket NFTs signed by some of the biggest legends of the game.

By introducing MCL, Jump.trade becomes the first international gaming marketplace to launch a cricket NFT game, bringing with it new and exciting P2E opportunities. This will mean that players can monetize their time and effort spent on this game. By playing MCL, players can earn cash prizes and other crypto rewards by challenging other players.

Mr. Kameshwaran Elangovan, Co-Founder and COO of GuardianLink stated that:

"With this NFT drop and the game, we expect a major turning point, not only for P2E NFT games but also for the perception of cricket"

The NFT Treasure Box

Priced at $25.00 (USD), The Super Loot gives Participants the assurance of owning NFTs belonging to any one of the following 2 categories:

Metaverse Cricket Team Players NFT

The same + Authenticated Signed Digital Cricket NFTs of Legends.

To enhance the magnitude of participation and as a token of encouragement for the participants, Jump.trade has also introduced the Treasure Box for collectors who own five or more Super Loot NFTs. Participants can open one Treasure Box for every five NFTs they hold. The total value of the Treasure Box rewards is stated to be worth roughly USD 52,000 in total value.

Utility and Tradeability

Jump.trade states that their NFTs are a combination of utility and tradeability. The players can monetize their gameplay and unlock incentives as they progress through the ranks and climb up the leaderboard. They can also get real-world utility for their digital assets.

Jump.trade is expecting the authentic, signed digital Cricket NFTs to achieve a high value in the open marketplace. Regardless of value, the NFTs themselves gain experience, which is designed to make them more valuable with every game the players participate in. The MCL ecosystem is designed to be community-centric, and it will eventually come to the hands of the users when it comes to deciding the future of the game.

How to Join the Drop

Participants will be able to access the Jump.trade Super Loot Cricket NFT drop on 22 April at 5 PM IST. The GuardianLink wallet is now open for users to load them with funds, so they can access the NFT drops without any hassle on the drop day.

About Jump.trade

Jump.trade is a new NFT marketplace announced by GuardianLink that focuses on NFTs of gaming and international brands. This D2C platform is powered by GuardianLink, a pioneer and innovator of NFT Technologies with its roots embedded in the Blockchain world since 2016.

About Guardianlink.io

GuardianLink is the face behind many successful NFT collections like Amitabh Bachchan (which sold out in 54 minutes) and Stan Lee's Chakra (which sold out in under 1 minute) for millions of dollars. Jump.trade recently announced its first game called Meta Cricket League which is bringing the excitement of real-world cricket to the Web3 playground.

