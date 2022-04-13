SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Considers MVNO Business

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR Inc. SPYR, dba SPYR Technologies, a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, announces today it is considering entering the MVNO market with special mobile phone plans exclusively supporting iPhone users.



Mobile virtual network operators, also collectively known as MVNOs, have exploded into the mobile phone space by providing consumers with alternatives to the major carriers' plans and offerings that are often less expensive. MVNOs are carriers that don´t have their own wireless networks; instead, they piggyback off of another carrier´s platform to provide cellphone coverage through their own phone plans. In essence, the MVNO concept allows everyone to potentially be a carrier.

"There are a lot of great carriers out there providing mobile services, but for most of them it feels like their Apple customers are an afterthought, which is frustrating if you're an Apple user," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. "We feel that we can do better – of course, we are not just going to jump into this. We are carefully exploring and evaluating the available MVNO offerings, as well as exploring and evaluating the market space, to see what customers want."

"We have various relationships that we are exploring to help us with this research of MVNO services, including some former associates that are active in the mobile phone service market," states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. "If we decide to pursue this route, it will be fun to see MAGIX as the carrier logo displayed on our iPhones."

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

