TaskRay Achieves SOC 2® Type 1 Certification

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay, a provider of a Salesforce-native collaborative work management solution designed for managing post-sale processes, has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) audit, resulting in compliance. This certification demonstrates TaskRay's commitment to operating software, business processes, policies, and procedures that ensure the security and data processing integrity of customer information.

SOC 2® is a globally recognized compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). To achieve compliance, TaskRay underwent an independent auditing process led by Johanson Group to ensure that its customer data was managed based on five Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"TaskRay has always been committed to security processes and keeping data secure, and the SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining trust with our customers and protecting information at all levels," said Andrew Walker, CFO at TaskRay. "This is not the end of our journey. We will continue to prioritize protecting our data and customer information and building on the protections we have in place."

TaskRay's Salesforce-native application adheres to Salesforce Security & Privacy Standards while providing customers with the stringent controls and data protection capabilities of the Salesforce platform. A SOC 2® certification provides an additional level of security that is critical to meeting customer expectations, especially larger enterprise organizations and those in heavily-regulated industries that work with sensitive data, such as the healthcare and energy sectors.

TaskRay is currently undergoing an audit for SOC 2® Type 2 certification. An official report from this audit is now available to TaskRay customers, partners, and prospects by request.

TaskRay is a collaborative work management solution native to Salesforce that enables teams to deliver consistent, collaborative, and high-quality experiences such as onboarding, implementations, and installations. Mid-size to large enterprises are able to scale operations, improve visibility and collaboration, reduce manual work, and drive customer satisfaction. Visit www.taskray.com to learn how you can create better post-sale customer experiences.

