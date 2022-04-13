Joseph's House of Camden Names Misty Sparks as Deputy Director

CAMDEN, N.J., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph's House of Camden, a South Jersey homeless shelter committed to providing resources, social and housing services for those in need, today announced that Misty Sparks has been named Deputy Director, the first such position of its kind.



Misty will manage the day and evening programs, overseeing the myriad of social services provided by Joseph's House. She will also create and implement a professional development calendar to support and grow staff. As Deputy Director, Misty is responsible for supporting Executive Director Shawn Sheekey in creating policy and updating procedures to reflect current best practices.

Misty brings to Joseph's House more than 20 years of experience advocating for those struggling with homelessness, most notably at the Bethesda Project in Philadelphia. What began as volunteer opportunity quickly developed into a career of creating change, leveraging Misty's true passion for connecting with people experiencing homeless in a meaningful way. Her direct and compassionate style of communication is disarming and warm, an impressive combination of traits she relies upon to de-escalate, redirect and shower support on those who freely seek her counsel.



"We are thrilled that Misty will join us full-time as Deputy Director. She is no newcomer to Joseph's House, having shared her expertise in the past during staff trainings and workshops," said Shawn Sheekey, Executive Director at Joseph's House of Camden. "Her experience, vision and passion will help Joseph's House continue to grow and pursue its mission of ending homelessness in Camden, helping so many return to their families and independent living."



"My heart is all about connecting to others and making a difference in their lives," said Misty Sparks, Deputy Director at Joseph's House of Camden. "Joining Joseph's House is like a homecoming for me, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundations laid by our founding members."



About Joseph's House of Camden

Joseph's House of Camden is a non-profit emergency shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid men and women of South Jersey who are experiencing homelessness by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, access to supportive housing, and comprehensive social services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization did not miss a single day of service in 2020 and continues to operate, day and night, ensuring that those who need support will find it at Joseph's House. Information and links to donate can be found on the website . Follow us on Facebook .

Joseph's House

(856) 246-1087

info@jhoc.org



Media Inquiries

Eric Fischgrund

FischTank PR

eric@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a485e93-5329-45ea-8a8e-6e598372bbd3