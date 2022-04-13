Investments & Wealth Institute's ACE Academy 2022 Early Bird Pricing Ends April 15

Denver, Colorado, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investments & Wealth Institute will bring ACE Academy 2022 to the Nashville Music City Center from May 15-18, 2022. Early bird pricing ends April 15. Advisors from across the U.S. and Canada will learn from and network with key industry executives, decisions makers and individuals shaping the future of wealth management. Financial professionals are invited to register now, and journalists are invited to request a press pass. The conference will also be available on-demand starting on May 25.

ACE Academy is programmed by advisors, for advisors, and offers advanced financial planning and wealth management practitioners a fusion of Ivy League-quality with practical application from industry leaders. ACE Academy 2022 will feature general sessions led by:

General Stanley McChrystal, former Commander of U.S. and International Forces in Afghanistan and co-founder of the McChrystal Group

Pippa Malmgren, PhD., former presidential advisor, best-selling and award-winning author

JC de Swaan, lecturer in economics, Princeton University & Cambridge University

Roger Ibbotson, PhD., professor in the Practice Emeritus of Finance at Yale School of Management

Liz Ann Sonders, managing director and chief investment strategist, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Peter Sheahan, founder and chief executive officer, Karrikins Group

The conference experience includes two optional pre-conference workshops in addition to general sessions, masterclasses, EdTalks on the exhibit floor and interactive learning labs. Program tracks are Investment Management, Retirement Management, Wealth Management and Practice and Client Management. Full conference details can be found here.

Key Details

What: ACE Academy 2022

When: May 15-18, 2022 (on-demand access available May 25)

Where: Nashville Music City Center, Nashville, TN

Continuing Education: 20-25 premier CE hours

Fee: $995 until April 15 (discounted rates available for Institute Signature and Elite

members)

$795 on-demand registration (on-demand access available starting May 25)

Registration: Click here to register

Journalists are invited to request a press pass by contacting Director of Communications Maureen Walker at mwalker@i-w.org or 303-850-3202.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses and acclaimed certifications — Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) — the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Learn more at www.investmentsandwealth.org.

Maureen Walker Investments & Wealth Institute 303-850-3202 mwalker@i-w.org