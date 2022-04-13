AIR Experts to Discuss a Range of Education Issues at the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES) Annual Conference

Arlington, Va., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual conference of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES), from April 18 to April 22 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. The event will be held in person for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year's conference, "Illuminating the Power of Idealism," focuses on how the pandemic and the recent rise of nativism and fundamentalism are affecting the field of comparative and international education.

CIES is the largest and oldest comparative and international society in the world, with more than 3,000 members representing more than 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies in more than 110 countries worldwide.

AIR experts will present on a wide range of international topics, including education for displaced populations, measuring global learning outcomes, the impact of school shutdowns in low-income countries due to COVID-19, the importance of culturally and linguistically sensitive curricula to encourage learning, and more. Explore how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation and technical assistance on the AIR website.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Central Daylight Time). For more information on the conference and to see a full list of sessions, visit the CIES website.



Monday, April 18

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Workshop: Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools

AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Yuqi Liao, Emily Pawlowski and Thanh Mai

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 2, Greenway B

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Workshop: Introduction to the Policy Linking Method for Measuring Global Learning Outcomes

AIR Presenters: Jeff Davis and Abdullah Ferdous

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 2, Greenway



Tuesday, April 19

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Pajama Session/Virtual: Forced Displacement and Education: A Review of Qualitative Case Study Data Showcasing Educational Inclusion Efforts

AIR Presenter: Yasmina Haddad

Location: VR 138



Wednesday, April 20

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Paper Session: Educational Program and Diverse Outcomes – The Impact on Whole Child Development

AIR Presenters: Daniel Zaas and Vanessa Hoffman

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 4, Great Lakes A3

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Panel Presentation: Mother Tongues and Other Tongues: What Do We Know About How to Design and Implement Language of Instruction Practices and Policies?

AIR Presenters: Pooja Reddy Nakamura, Yasmina Haddad and Anna Warren

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 4, Boundary Waters A



Thursday, April 21

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Presentation: What Are the Skills of Parents of School-Age Children?

AIR Presenter: Emily Pawlowski

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 2, Greenway G

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Paper Presentation: Professional Development on Integrating Technology Into Mathematics and Science Instruction – Teachers' Participation and Need

AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Ebru Erberber and Jason Solinsky

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor: 2, Greenway B

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Presentation: Policy Linking Pilot: A Method for Constructed Response Items and Consistency Indices

AIR Presenter: Abdullah Ferdous

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 2, Greenway I

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Panel: Translating Evidence to Practice: Experiences from the LAC Region on Practical EGL Tools for Development Practitioners

AIR Presenters: Valentina Duque and Ana Gonzalez

Location: Hyatt Regency - Minneapolis, Floor 2, Greenway H

