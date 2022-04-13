MultiPoint Group Continues to Expand and has Opened a New Office in Turkey and Central Asia

KEFAR SABA, Israel, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MultiPoint Group, founded and managed by Ricardo Resnik since 2009, is expanding due to the high demand for cyber security in these regions, as well as an announcement of a revenue growth of 71% in the first quarter of 2022.
"Mark has led teams through hyper-growth points in markets of cloud services, cyber security, in both emerging and established countries. We are confident that Mark will excel in his new role," says Arie Wolman, COO at the MultiPoint Group. Prior to this position, Mark held various positions at Cisco, Clouditalia and Aegate. He was the Sales Director for Emerging Markets for the cyber security leader, Delinea/Thycotic (Turkey, MEA, EE) and at Europe cyber security leader WALLIX Mark drove sales in the UK, Nordics, Italy, and MEA.
Mark has an engineering degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University. Mark comes from Italy and speaks five languages. He is passionate about Markets, People, and Technology.
Considering Turkey's investment in Cybersecurity, it makes sense that a new office would be opened. All innovation in cyber security is welcome as this 85 million people country accelerates its readiness to tackle vulnerabilities in IT and OT.
Mark De Simone comments on his appointment of Sales Director for Turkey and Central Asia: "of the many exciting, rich, unique country markets part of the broader emerging markets regions that I have led in the last few years, none fascinates me in a more extraordinary way than Turkey and its wonderful people! I know the capabilities of the industry in Turkey, and they are exciting. In my latest year at Delinea, we set up a brand-new subsidiary and we grew the business at triple digit levels. This amazing market is growing, fueled by vibrant innovation, an industrious population, and a changing culture, I look forward to driving amazing growth at The MultiPoint Group in Turkey and in Central Asia."
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security, with offices in Greece & Cyprus, UAE, Romania & Bulgaria, Israel, Estonia, Poland. With a strategic alliance with Ingecom.
Contact:
Ricardo Resnik
Multipoint Group
Hacharoshet 2, POBox 2440
Kefar Saba, 4464002
74-702-7017
http://multipoint.eu.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.