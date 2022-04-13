Power Solutions International's 6.0-liter Industrial Mobile Engine Receives EPA Certification

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. ("PSI" or "the Company") PSIX, a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) have certified the company's 6.0-liter gasoline-powered industrial mobile engine.
The certifications cover mobile, non-road emission regulations for constant speed operation. The 6.0-liter industrial mobile engine is a fully integrated drop-in solution delivering uncompromised power performance and maximum fuel efficiency. The engine delivers 174-horsepower (130 kw) of power at 2900 rpm and peak torque of 315 ft-lbs. (427 N-m) at 2900 rpm.
"Built on the GM ‘LS' platform, the new PSI industrial 6.0L engine will provide PSI's industrial customers with access to a next generation V8," said Brandon R. Higgins, PSI's vice president, industrial OEM sales. "OEMs can expect a higher output, higher quality and more efficient engine, with customer convenience configurations in mind."
Planned offerings include open and closed power units, as well as a liquid propane version expected later in 2022. "We are proud of this development and excited to offer this solution to our many customers," Higgins added.
PSI's industrial mobile engines are used globally in applications including material handling, construction, industrial sweeping, aircraft ground support, arbor care and mining.
For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.
About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.
PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.
Contact:
Power Solutions International, Inc.
Dan M. Dun
Director of Marketing & Communications
+1 (630) 350-9400
ddun@psiengines.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc04b8ed-647d-48d6-bcb0-df2419203760
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
