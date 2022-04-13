EMCORE Awarded Medallion 8100 L-EML™ Transmitter Contract Extension for Multi-Year Project in Europe

ALHAMBRA, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation EMKR, a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that it has been awarded a contract extension for Medallion 8100 Series L-EMLTM CATV transmitters by a major broadband MSO in Europe. This contract extension brings the value of L-EML transmitters shipped for this multi-year project to over $2 million. For this phase of the project, EMCORE expects to deliver transmitters beginning in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022.



EMCORE's breakthrough L-EML transmitter technology was launched at ANGACOM in 2016 and entered volume production in 2017, successfully achieving wide market acceptance. The Medallion 8100 Series L-EML rackmount transmitters being shipped for this project feature the proprietary, breakthrough optical device innovation that sets L-EML technology apart from competing alternatives. It consists of a high-power, low-noise, narrow linewidth laser combined with a highly-linearized modulator in a monolithic assembly that enables long-distance optical link performance far exceeding that of Distributed Feedback (DFB) laser-based systems.

"This contract extension is a testament to the continuing success of our L-EML transmitters and we are extremely pleased to support this MSO's network expansion project in Europe," said Grant Olecko, Senior Product Line Director for EMCORE. "We look forward to furthering our ongoing business relationship with future expansion projects with this customer," added Mr. Olecko.

EMCORE will be showcasing its linear fiber optic transmission solutions for high-speed broadband at ANGACOM 2022, May 10-12, with its partner EQ Photonics GmbH at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Hall 7, Booth #B20.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

