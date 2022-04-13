DNA Test Kits Market to Cross US$ 2.7 Bn Mark by 2030, TMR Report

Increasing commercial availability of direct to consumer genetic testing kits for ancestry testing, genetically guided health and wellness solutions, and emphasis on preventive care drives the DNA test kits market



ALBANY, N.Y., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DNA test kits market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. Commercialization of DNA testing and use of consumer data to comprehend genetic association of health conditions fuel the growth of the DNA test kits market.

Home DNA test kits received considerable uptick in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data obtained from these kits is enabling scientists to shed light on the effect genes have on susceptibility to coronavirus. This is driving companies in the DNA test kits market to undertake R&D for improved accuracy of home DNA test kits. Healthcare companies are also leveraging data obtained from DNA test kits to obtain insights on genes that respond to coronavirus infection.

Request Brochure of DNA Test Kits Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53934

The advent of portable genetic test for COVID-19 enables to run test on demand and eliminate waiting time associated with batch processing of conventional PCR tests. This is favorable for the growth of the DNA test kits market.

DNA Test Kits Market – Key Findings of Report

Efficacy of data obtained from DNA test kits to understand the susceptibility of genes to coronavirus and leverage the data to prepare to combat future disease outbreaks stimulates the growth of the DNA test kits market

Growing acceptance toward Internet-based direct to consumer genetic testing to make regulations more structured and dynamic, and mandate manufacturers to adhere to local jurisdictions of healthcare authorities for safe use of DNA test kits

Dedicated efforts of manufacturers in the DNA test kits market to engage in R&D to include health-related reports in products is increasing consumer confidence in these products. This is helping to educate individuals about their ancestral genetics, and thus, influence consumers to make purchases based on matching traits and simplicity of products.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on DNA Test Kits Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=53934

Weightage of online reviews of DNA test kits that helps influence consumer purchasing decision has led to the increased recognition of HomeDNA in the DNA test kits market

Credibility of nearly accurate genetic testing for diet, fitness, and wellness is leading to the increasing demand for diet & nutrition DNA testing kits. Manufacturers and suppliers of diet & nutrition DNA test kits aggressively engage in marketing campaigns at the start of the new year to target health enthusiasts for their fitness goals.

Characteristic of DNA testing kits to help individuals pursue genetically guided health & wellness solutions to attain long-term health goals cements demand for DNA test kits

Federal agencies such as The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the U.S. are playing a role in increasing awareness about genetic testing for breast and ovarian cancer. This is leading to Next-Gen sequencing (NGS) to emerge as an important diagnostic tool for breast and ovarian cancer, and provide valuable data for continued research in NGS for its credibility to assess risk of ovarian and breast cancer.

Easy to use and cost-effectiveness of genetic testing is leading to the increasing popularity of personal DNA testing in India. Conventional laboratory tests for rare diseases are associated with social stigma in India, which accounts for them to be increasingly replaced by affordable DNA test kits.



Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of DNA Test Kits Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53934

DNA Test Kits Market – Growth Drivers

Commercial availability of extremely high number of genetic tests, of which nearly 10,000 are unique tests for a large percentage of genetic samples for single-gene assays, and panel experiments for the remaining genetic samples fuels the growth of the DNA test kits market

Advantages of affordable test kits for ancestry testing and predictive & pre symptomatic testing to identify the risk of developing chronic diseases and genetic conditions in the future strengthen demand for DNA test kits

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=53934

DNA Test Kits Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the DNA test kits market are;

Ancestry

MyHeritage Ltd.

Living DNA Ltd.

Veritas

EasyDNA

23andMe Inc.

Gene by Gene Ltd.

Helix OpCo LLC

FitnessGenes



The DNA test kits market is segmented as follows;

DNA Test Kits Market, by Sample Type

Saliva

Cheek Swab

DNA Test Kits Market, by Application

Ancestry Testing

Diet & Nutrition

Health & Fitness

Disease Risk Assessment Cancer Others

Others



DNA Test Kits Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Retail Stores

DNA Test Kits Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Viral Diagnostic Test Kits Market: Viral infections and pandemics have been exerting a significant economic cost burden on health care systems around the world. Despite development of new treatment paradigms for viral infections, infections such as the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis have been responsible for numerous deaths globally.

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market: The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV's, automobiles, and others.

Myoglobin Test Kits Market: Myoglobin is small protein found in skeletal muscles and the heart, which binds oxygen. It is released into the blood, after a heart or skeletal muscle injury. Myoglobin is filtered from the blood by the kidneys and is released into the urine. Excessive quantity of myoglobin is toxic to the kidneys. Myoglobin test kits are utilized to detect muscle damage. Myoglobin test is carried out with the help of a blood sample.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dna-test-kits-market.htm